This year, Summer Frolic comes with a shot

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- The annual summer festival here had a new attraction over the week: a walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Public Health Madison & Dane County set up the mobile clinic on Friday before the Summer Frolic officially opened.

The clinic was then open Saturday for anyone 12 years and older.

"We've done a lot of the fair workers vaccinated this morning before their shift started," said PHMDC COVID Vaccine Deputy Tess Ellens. "It's a great opportunity to come out and ask questions, even if you're not quite ready to get vaccinated yet. So as we love being out here."

PHMDC has planned other pop-up vaccination clinics throughout the summer, including at other festivals. The health department has an interactive map on its website.