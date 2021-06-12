Skip to Content

This year, Summer Frolic comes with a shot

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
11:10 pm Coronavirus 2021COVID VaccineLocalTop Stories

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- The annual summer festival here had a new attraction over the week: a walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Public Health Madison & Dane County set up the mobile clinic on Friday before the Summer Frolic officially opened.

The clinic was then open Saturday for anyone 12 years and older.

"We've done a lot of the fair workers vaccinated this morning before their shift started," said PHMDC COVID Vaccine Deputy Tess Ellens. "It's a great opportunity to come out and ask questions, even if you're not quite ready to get vaccinated yet. So as we love being out here."

PHMDC has planned other pop-up vaccination clinics throughout the summer, including at other festivals. The health department has an interactive map on its website.

Author Profile Photo

A. J. Bayatpour

Reporter, WKOW 27

More Stories

Skip to content