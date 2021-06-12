Three injured in a two-car crash in Portage

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Police are investigating after a head-on collision left two people injured but in stable condition and one seriously injured Friday night.

The Portage Police Department was dispatched to a head-on collision at the intersection of Thompson Street and E. Mullet Street at around 8:30 p.m.

Police said when they arrived, there was a blue Subaru and Gray Infiniti with severe front-end damage.

The Portage Fire Department assisted at the scene pulling the occupants from both cars.

According to officials, there was an adult male and juvenile female in the Infiniti. They were both taken to Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital and are in stable condition. And the Subaru was driven by the only male occupant. He was taken to Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital and later taken to a regional area hospital for more serious conditions.

Authorities reported citizens said the Subaru was driving recklessly and crossed the centerline, causing the accident.

The department is still investigating, so names will not be released.