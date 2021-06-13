Britain calls EU view of N Ireland offensive in Brexit spat

FALMOUTH, England (AP) — Britain is accusing European Union leaders off holding the “offensive” view that Northern Ireland is not fully part of the United Kingdom. The remarks come as Brexit continues to cast a shadow over the Group of Seven summit in England. Britain and the EU are in a spat over post-Brexit trade arrangements that could see British sausages banned from entering Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that borders the 27-nation bloc. British media are reporting that French President Emmanuel Macron suggested to Prime Minister Boris Johnson that Northern Ireland was somehow separate from the rest of the U.K. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that attitude was widespread in the EU and was “offensive.”