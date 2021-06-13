Bucks tie series with 107-96 Game 4 win as Nets lose Irving

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory on Sunday to tie their second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle midway through the second quarter.

The Bucks erased a 2-0 deficit in this best-of-7 series by winning two straight in Milwaukee.

Game 5 is Tuesday night at Brooklyn. Kevin Durant had 28 points and 13 rebounds for the Nets.