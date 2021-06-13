Crash on I-90 near Portage cleared, traffic backup over five miles

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to DOT, officials cleared the crash I-90/94 westbound near Portage just before 12:30 p.m.

DOT traffic cameras show at 12:36 p.m., traffic is still backed up over five miles due to the incident.

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a crash on I-90/94 westbound near Portage Sunday.

The initial call about the crash near mile maker 102.8 came into Columbia County Communications but was transferred to state patrol around 11:40 a.m.

State patrol said other agencies were assisting on the scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) reported all lanes in the westbound direction of I-90/94 are closed at mile maker 102.8 due to the crash, and the backup is over five miles long.

DOT expects the closure to last 2 hours.