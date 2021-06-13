Skip to Content

Denmark, Germany mark centennial of Danish reunification

10:50 am National news from the Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — The queen of Denmark, Germany’s president and other dignitaries from the two countries have marked the centennial of Denmark’s reunification. The celebration had been delayed by almost a year due to COVID-19. Denmark’s reunification day is observed to commemorate the events of June 15, 1920. That is  when Danish King Christian X ratified a law that brought the South Jutland region back into Denmark. The area had been under German rule for 56 years. Sunday, Queen Margrethe II and other members of the Danish royal family rose in a horse-drawn carriage in the town of Kolding, traveling in the same place where the queen’s grandfather had in 1920. 

Associated Press

