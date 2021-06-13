Erdogan and Biden meet at a tense moment for Turkish-US ties

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — President Joe Biden and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have known each other for years, but their meeting Monday will be their first as heads of state. And it comes at a particularly tense moment for relations between the two countries. The list of disagreements is unusually long for the two NATO allies. There’s U.S. support for Kurdish fighters in Syria, as well as Turkey’s purchase of a Russian weapons system. And in April, Biden infuriated Ankara by declaring that the Ottoman-era mass killing and deportations of Armenians was “genocide.” Previous U.S. presidents had avoided using the term, fearing it would complicate ties with Turkey.