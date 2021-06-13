Families cool off at Madison splash parks

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several families beat the heat Sunday at splash parks around Madison.

All parks are now open.

27 News caught up with families cooling off at Elver Park who said it felt great to be outside on a nice June day after spending so much time inside over the last year.

"We're just so happy that this is open again this year because it was closed last year," said mom Anne Hoest. "So my kids were really excited to get out here today and be back."

"We've been locked up for six months, a year maybe," said mom Thelma Reynolds. "It's time for the children to get out."

Madison has three different splash parks throughout the city at Elver, Cypress and Reindal parks. They're open each day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.