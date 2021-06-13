Hot with low humidity today, milder temperatures in sight

MADISON (WKOW) - Outdoor plans are good to go today, but it'll be hot, so make sure to take it slow.



SET UP

A cold front will move through heading into the work week which will drop temps and keep humidity levels low. Until then, expect another toasty day ahead.



TODAY

Mostly sunny with low humidity, but still hot with highs in the upper 80s.



TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and mild in the low 60s with an isolated shower or storm possible in central and eastern Wisconsin.



MONDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and milder in the low 80s, which is around the average for this time of year.



TUESDAY

Mostly to partly sunny with a high around 80°.



WEDNESDAY

Sunny and pleasant highs in the upper 70s.



THURSDAY

Mostly to partly sunny, hotter and breezy with isolated storms possible with highs in the mid to upper 80s.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny and breezy with a few showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny with a high around 80°.