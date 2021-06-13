Jerry Kelly goes back-to-back, wins 2021 AmFam title

MADISON (WKOW) -- Jerry Kelly's path to back-to-back American Family Insurance Championship titles is a prime example of the hero's journey: a call to adventure, road of hardships, and a triumphant ending.

"To really get the feeling up and do it in front of somebody and with people, it just means so much more," said Madison native Jerry Kelly.

The 2021 champion entered the final day trailing then-leader Miguel Angel Jimenez by two strokes. After bogeying on his first hole, he never looked back the rest of the way.

"[Going] back to back just any time, I've never been able to do it. It was nice having people recognize me as defending champion. It felt kind of weird but you know, I feel like it now."

Tournament host Steve Stricker also made a comeback climbing up the leaderboard finishing seventh overall. The Wisconsin native also saw the big picture after the event's picture perfect weekend.

"It was just great to see it back being played again and the people coming out. The fans have great enthusiasm that showed a lot of support for everybody. There's so many positives about the whole thing. It was finally great to be back playing here again," said Stricker.

The American Family Insurance Championship will return June 6-12, 2022. The PGA Champions event was extended through 2027.