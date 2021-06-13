Man arrested after police say he fired gunshots during incident with two other people

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie police made in arrested overnight in connection with a shooting incident between several people.

According to police, patrolling officers heard two gunshots in the area of W. Main Street just before 3:30 a.m. They investigated, and learned they were related to an "isolated" incident between three people.

Officers arrested Harry P. Clincy on charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and parole violation.

Authorities confirmed this shooting was not connected with an earlier shots fired incident in the Vandenburg neighborhood.