Pavement buckles pop up as heat wave continues

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Two major Dane County highways partially closed Sunday after the pavement buckled from high temperatures.

The Dane County Highway department closed one lane of Highways 151 and 12 for about an hour Sunday afternoon to allow crews to repair the road.

Rebecca Hansen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the buckles happen because of basic science.

"When it gets hot, things expand," she said. "So, it just hits that breaking point once it expands enough."

Pavement buckles have been popping up in southern Wisconsin almost on a daily basis, and Hansen said that's because we've been in a heat wave for so long.

"If it stays hot, [the pavement] is not going to contract anymore," she said. "It's not going to shrink back down to where it was. As it absorbs more of that solar radiation, more of that heat, it just keeps expanding to that breaking point."

But it's not only hot summer days that can cause havoc on roads. In the winter, even a small amount of water can cause problems once temperatures dip below freezing.

"If water gets into a crack and it freezes, that could cause the road to expand a little bit more and cause, as we know and we love, potholes," she said. "It causes wear and tear, especially if you got like salt and other chemicals going on it."

While pavement buckles can close lanes and slow down traffic, Hansen said they aren't something that happens every time it gets warm.

"I wouldn't be overall concerned about a road buckling right underneath you," she said. "It's unpredictable, but it doesn't happen all the time, and it's probably not something that you're going to see every summer."