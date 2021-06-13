Philippines: Militant wanted for beheadings, 3 others killed

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military says four Abu Sayyaf militants have been killed in a gunbattle in the south. Among the dead are a commander blamed for beheadings, as well as a suspected would-be suicide bomber. A regional military commander said army troops were to serve a warrant for the arrest of Injam Yadah at his home in Sulu province after midnight Sunday. Yadah and his men opened fire, sparking a gunbattle in which they were killed. The Philippine military has accused Yadah of involvement in the kidnappings of Filipinos and foreigners, some of whom were beheaded. Militants in the predominantly Muslim Sulu province have been the target of yearslong military offensives.