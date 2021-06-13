Random residence hit by late-night gunfire in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie police say they're investigating a late-night shooting that left bullet holes in a home in the Vandenburg neighborhood.

Police were dispatched to the area around 11:20 p.m. after reports of possible gun shots.

During a check of the area, authorities discovered one residence had been hit by bullets multiple times. Police said they don't believe that the residence was the target.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Sun Prairie Police Department.