Seasonal temperatures return

MADISON (WKOW) - It's been a very hot start to June but more normal temperatures will be arriving overhead.

Take a look at how warm it's been to start off June; every single day since the start of the month, temperatures have been above normal.

But it looks like more seasonal temperatures are going to be arriving as we kick off the next work week. Not only that, but we also see the chance for showers and thunderstorms into the second half of next week.

However, there is a chance on Sunday evening/early overnight for severe weather.

Wind and hail will be the main threats to parts of the northeastern parts of the 27 News coverage area.

Here's a look at when the area may see these showers and storms pass through.