Surgery saves Madison boy with rare heart defect

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison family got big news when they were expecting triplets -- and scary news when they learned one of the children would require heart surgery before he was born.

Baby Elliot Rademacher was diagnosed with a heart defect where the two main arteries carrying blood out of his heart were connected to the wrong chambers of his heart.

He also had a hole in his heart.

On top of all that, Elliot and his brothers were born premature at 35 weeks.

He had a procedure seven days after his birth and then the full surgery four weeks later.

"I knew it wasn't good when three doctors came in, after the scan, and sat down and said, 'I think we need to get your husband on the phone,'" said mom Katie Rademacher.

"Seeing my wife so happy after what she's accomplished, seeing my older son kiss his baby brothers, and seeing each one of them smile -- it's worth everything," said dad Brooks Rademacher. "It's worth all of the hard work."

Elliot will have a cardiac team with him throughout adulthood, but he's doing well and likely won't need any more surgeries.