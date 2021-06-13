Unattended cooking fire causes no injuries, but $100,000 in damages

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Fire Engine 3 responded to an unattended cooking fire that caused $100,000 in damage and several people to be displaced Saturday.

Check out more local news here.

Dispatch sent a total of four fire engines, two ladder trucks, two ambulances and the chief's car to the 40 unit apartment complex at 4:52 p.m. to the 1000 block Moorland Road.

According to fire officials, residents reported a grease fire on the first floor.

Firefighters encountered thick black smoke on the hallways. After ensuring the building was cleared out, crew members successfully put out the fire.

No injuries were reported, but nine adults and five children were displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by Red Cross, according to the department.

The City of Madison Fire Department said the damages from the unattended cooking totaled $100,000.