1 dead, 1 hurt after a car drives through crowd of protesters in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WKOW/CNN) -- Authorities in Minneapolis said Monday morning that a woman is dead and another person hurt after being struck by a car during a protest.

Police said a suspect is in custody after they saw a vehicle on video surveillance drive into a group of protesters just after midnight.

The surviving victim has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to MPD.

The crowd was gathering in uptown to protest an officer-involved shooting from a few weeks ago.