ROCKTON (WREX) — Multiple departments are being called to handle a large fire at a manufacturing plant in Rockton.

Information is limited at this time but a call came in just after 7 a.m.

Heavy, dark smoke can be seen from miles away.

Chemtool is located at 1165 Prairie Hill Road in Rockton.

Our Rockford affiliate, 13 News, has a team on scene and we will provide updates as they become available.