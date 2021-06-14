5 lawsuits from Hoboken train crash settled for $8 million

More than $8 million has been paid to settle five lawsuits stemming from the deadly crash of a New Jersey Transit train in 2016, including one filed by the family of a woman who was killed. Attorneys representing Fabiola Bittar de Kroon and four other plaintiffs revealed the amount Monday. The 34-year-old de Kroon was killed by falling debris when the train failed to stop as it approached the terminal and crashed into the platform. An investigation found the train engineer suffered from sleep apnea, and NJ Transit has since increased medical screenings for personnel and installed a federally mandated emergency braking system.