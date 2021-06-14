Beloit announces June 7 homicide suspect turns himself in

BELOIT (WKOW) -- After a weeklong search by authorities, a suspect in a June 7 homicide has turned himself in to law enforcement in Beloit.

According to a news release from the City of Beloit, Journee Weathers Jr., a Beloit resident, turned himself into the Rock County Sheriff's Office Monday, now facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

The Rock County District Attorney's office first issued warrants for arrest of Weathers and two others shortly after the murder took place. Investigators said a dispute over vehicle payment led to the homicide.

Dre Vian Allen died in the shooting June 7, and both Elontae Phiffer and Damon Allen have been arrested and charged with being party to the crime of murder. A witness identified Weathers as the shooter.

“I am pleased the suspects in this case turned themselves in and appreciate all of the efforts to facilitate this safe resolution,” police chief Andre Sayles said in the release. “Thank you to all of the members of the public who have provided information and tips to our investigators."