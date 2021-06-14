Beloit asks community to limit nonessential water usage

BELOIT (WKOW) -- As fires rage on at a chemical plant just across the state border, the city of Beloit has asked its citizens to lend a hand in one crucial area.

In a Facebook post, the city said they will be sending water supply to the Rockton community to help out. As such, Beloit citizens are asked to limit unnecessary water usage.

"As a precaution, we ask individuals to conserve water and hold off on non-essential water usage, including washing cars and sprinkling lawns," the city said in its post.

As of Monday afternoon, officials suspect the fire at Chemtool could last days.