Black bear spotted in Windsor

WINDSOR (WKOW) -- A black bear was spotted in a Windsor backyard late Sunday night, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said it was seen by residents in the area of Brandywood Trail at about 10:45 p.m.

A deputy responded and then saw it walking northbound toward the area of the Token Creek Conservatory.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has been made aware of the sighting.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office reminds residents that while not common, it's not unheard of to see black bears this time of the year as young bears can travel long distances. The bears' mating season is June and July so they usually move around more often during that time frame.

Black bear are usually shy and try to avoid humans.

If you see a black bear you can report it to your local authorities or call it into the DNR at (888) 936-7463.

These reminders were provided by the sheriff's office:

If you have a close encounter with such an animal, do not approach it. Place yourself in a secure area and allow the animal a clear escape path. You may likely be able to scare the animal away by making loud noises (e.g: yelling, honking a car horn or banging pots/pans), while waving your arms above your head. Do not turn and run away from the animal, instead back away slowly.

If camping, it is recommended to not bring food or aromatic products into your tent. Instead, leave them in your vehicle, or hang the food storage container from a tree out of reach (at least 100 years from your sleeping area). Also, your campsite should be kept clean of waste and scraps, with garbage removed to bear-proof canisters.