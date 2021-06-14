COVID-19 testing, vaccination operations at Alliant to end this month

MADISON (WKOW) - The COVID-19 testing and vaccination operations at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison will be ending later this month as Dane County continues its effective vaccine rollout.

According to a news release from Public Health Madison and Dane County, the Alliant site has conducted approximately 425,000 COVID-19 tests and administered 83,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

11 percent of all vaccine doses given in Dane County came from the Alliant Energy Center, and 33 percent of county residents were tested there.

“An effort of this size and magnitude could never have been accomplished without collaboration and support at the county, state, and federal level,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in the release. “I want to thank Public Health, the Wisconsin National Guard, Dane County Emergency Management, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and FEMA for the teamwork it took to make this community site such a success.”

Although the largest site is closing, Dane County's COVID-19 response is not finished. PHMDC will still maintain the following vaccine sites at the following hours: