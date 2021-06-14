Fla. governor signs bill requiring moment for school prayer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill into law that would require public schools in his state to hold at least one minute of silence to allow students to meditate or pray. The state joins more than a dozen others in compelling schools to do so. Florida had already given schools the option of setting aside time for prayer and meditation. The governor signed the bill at a South Florida Jewish temple, where he denounced anti-Semitism and stood with Israel. His visit to the Shul of Bal Harbour had the air of a campaign rally. Moments after DeSantis began speaking, authorities forcibly removed a heckler from the hall.