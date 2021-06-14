Florida gets another legal challenge to new elections rules

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — More groups are challenging Florida’s new elections laws. The Fair Elections Center and the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a federal lawsuit Monday on behalf of Head Count and the Harriet Tubman Freedom Fighters. The suit asserts that the new law foments distrust against civic organizations that work to register voters. At the core of the complaint is state-mandated language that third-party voter registration groups must warn groups that they might not submit a voter’s application documents in a timely fashion.