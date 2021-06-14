German woman on trial accused of killing 5 of her 6 children

BERLIN (AP) — A German woman has gone on trial accused of killing five of her six children in a case that caused widespread shock in Germany last year. The defendant appeared Monday before a regional court in the western city of Wuppertal, declining to answer any of the judges’ questions. Prosecutors allege that the 28-year-old gave her young children large doses of various medications to put them into a stupor, before taking them into the bathroom one by one and drowning, strangling or suffocating them. She had earlier sent her eldest son to stay with his grandmother, who called the police. According to German news agency dpa, the defendant has denied killing her children.