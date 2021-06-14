Gov. Pritzker activates Emergency Operation Center, deploys National Guard to Rockton Chemtool fire

(WSIL) — Governor JB Pritzker has activated the State Emergency Operation Center to mobilize emergency response personnel and operational facilities to monitor a large chemical fire in Rockton, Illinois.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) and Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) dispatched crews to the area to assist local jurisdictions to expedite assistance and resources.

The Illinois State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield was activated and members of the Illinois National Guard and mobile response vehicles were dispatched to the area.

State health officials are recommending that residents within the evacuation zone to northern part of Rockford utilize the use of masks or face coverings for the time being. This is to prevent the inhalation of particulate matter (soot).

“I am monitoring this situation closely and will make all resources available to the surrounding communities as we work to keep people safe,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Teams from multiple state agencies are on the ground and coordinating closely with local authorities and we will continue to make additional information available as soon we have it. To those impacted, please listen to guidance from emergency officials and know that the state of Illinois is doing everything possible to protect you and your loved ones.”

Personnel from the following State agencies and organizations are responding to this emergency:

Illinois Emergency Management Agency

Illinois State Police

Illinois Department of Transportation

Illinois Department of Public Health

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency

Office of State Fire Marshal

Illinois National Guard

Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS)

American Red Cross

Salvation Army

In addition, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency has activated its Radiological Emergency Assessment Center (REAC) and the Illinois National Guard Civil Support Team to monitor the environment to establish air monitoring to validate plume modeling. These teams are used to make environmental recommendations to keep the general public safe.