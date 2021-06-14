Heatwave ends: Milder, more comfortable weather ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Conditions will still be summery, but it certainly won't be not as hot as last week.



SET UP

A cold front moved through overnight reinforcing the dry air trend and ushering in lower temperatures as air spills in from Canada.

TODAY

Mostly to partly sunny and milder with temperatures in the low 80s.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cooler with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.



TUESDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and seasonal with highs in the upper 70s.



WEDNESDAY

Sunny with a high around 80°.

THURSDAY

Mostly to partly sunny, hotter and breezy with highs in the upper 80s and isolated storms possible.



Storms are possible overnight, and this is likely our highest chance for widespread rain in the forecast.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny and a bit breezy with a few morning showers and storms possible and temperatures in the low to mid 80s.



SATURDAY

Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with a chance for showers and storms and temperatures in the mid 70s.



