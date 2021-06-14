Justices defer Harvard case on race in college admissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — With abortion and guns already on the agenda, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court is considering adding a third blockbuster issue: whether to ban consideration of race in college admissions. The justices Monday put off a decision about whether they will hear an appeal claiming Harvard discriminates against Asian American applicants, in a case that could have nationwide repercussions. The court asked the Justice Department to weigh in on the case, a process that typically takes several months. The presence of three appointees of former President Donald Trump could prompt the court to take up the case, even though it’s been only five years since its last decision in a Texas case about affirmative action in higher education.