Maxwell Street Days set to return for four days in July

MADISON (WKOW) -- The annual Maxwell Street Days summer sidewalk sale is adding an extra day after 43 years.

For more of our local news coverage, click here.

The year's event will run Thursday through Sunday this July.

According to a news release from Madison's Central Business Improvement District, more than 60 Madison businesses will participate this year. The event runs July 15-18.

Patrons will enjoy many discounts, outdoor dining, live music and more at the festival this year. State Street will be closed to all bike and bus traffic for the duration of the weekend.

For more information, and a full list of participating businesses, click here.