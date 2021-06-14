Minor injuries reported after Monona car fire

MONONA (WKOW) -- One person was hospitalized with minor injuries after a car caught fire in Monona Monday morning, with smoking the suspected culprit.

According to a news release from the Monona Fire Department, the call first came in Monday at 5:30 a.m. from the 2500 block of Royal Avenue. A person had been asleep when the fire started in the passenger compartment before spreading to the rest of the vehicle.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes of authorities reaching the scene.

Investigators suspect improperly handled smoking materials to be responsible for the blaze, and estimate damages to be approximately $3,500.