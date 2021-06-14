NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge

BRUSSELS (AP) -- NATO leaders have declared that China poses a constant security challenge and is working to undermine global order.

And they say they're worried about how fast the Chinese are developing nuclear missiles.

In a summit statement in Brussels, the NATO leaders said on Monday that China's goals and "assertive behavior present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order and to areas relevant to alliance security."

The statement came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed America's commitment to the NATO alliance that has been beleaguered during the presidency of Donald Trump.

By AAMER MADHANI, JONATHAN LEMIRE and LORNE COOK

Associated Press