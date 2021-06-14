Nets star Kyrie Irving to miss Game 5 vs. Bucks after spraining ankle Game 4

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After exiting in the second quarter of a Game 4 loss thanks to a sprained ankle, star guard Kyrie Irving will not be available for the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 Tuesday.

ESPN NBA reported Malika Andrews announced Irving's absence in a Tweet, with head coach Steve Nash saying he doesn't know if Irving will be available to play for the rest of the series.

Irving collapsed to the ground in the middle of the second quarter after making a jump shot and coming down on top of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot. It was not ruled a foul as Antetokounmpo was in the paint, where defensive players have equal right to the ball.

Nash reported Irving's x-rays came back negative, but his timeline for returning this postseason is unclear. Irving is the second Nets star to miss time due to injury this series, after point guard James Harden came up limping on a drive in the first minute of Game 1.

The series will head back to Brooklyn after two Bucks wins at the Fiserv Forum leveled the series. Milwaukee will look to capitalize on a thinned Nets roster, with an already average Nets defense now significantly hindered without Irving or Harden.