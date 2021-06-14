Nonprofit pushes Chicago to build anti-racist arts community

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago nonprofit formed to highlight the lack of leaders of color within the city’s arts and cultural systems has added a new program, aiming to imagine what the nation’s third-largest city could look like without stubborn inequities in art, theater and other institutions. The first phase of Enrich Chicago’s new program, called Imagine Just, begins this month. The series of brainstorming sessions will ask artists, performers and other Chicagoans to imagine what an equitable arts and cultural scene could look like. Organizers say Imagine Just is an attempt to gather and then amplify the voices of artists of color, particularly to leaders of local institutions that can feel out of reach.