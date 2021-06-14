Officials warn not to leave pets in hot cars

MADISON (WKOW) -- As summer approaches, officials at the Madison Police Department (MPD) and Public Health Madison & Dane County are warning pet owners not to leave their pets in locked vehicles.

Check out all of our health coverage here.

"Within ten minutes of an animal being in a vehicle, or anyone being in a vehicle, the temperatures rise drastically," said MPD public information officer Lorie Anderson. "Within ten minutes, it can go from 70 degrees to 95 degrees."

Anderson says the police department is partnering with the public health department in order to raise awareness on the issue this summer.

Anderson said the MPD will be issuing citation to anyone who leaves their pets unattended in a vehicle.

"We want people to leave their pets at home," Anderson said. "We know people love their fur babies and their pets but it is safer for everyone, especially your pets, to just leave them at home."

Anderson says that recent high temperatures have led to a number of citations this year already.

Even people who live out of their cars have options, Anderson said.

"If you are homeless and your only option is to leave your pet in your vehicle... there are options through the Dane County Humane Society that they could assist you in an emergency if you were to need something for a brief time."