Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car near downtown Madison early Monday morning.

It happened just after midnight in the 3300 block of East Washington Avenue.

The 36-year-old who was hit was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

The driver was arrested and tentatively charged with operating while intoxicated.

The road was blocked for more than two hours while officers investigated and cleared the scene.

