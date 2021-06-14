Skip to Content

Primate building reopens at the Henry Vilas Zoo

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Henry Vilas Zoo in Dane County continues its phased reopening of indoor animal spaces Monday.

The primate building will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There, guests can see orangutans, black and white ruffed lemurs and ring-tailed lemurs.

Zoo officials said while primates are one of the species that can contract COVID-19, this was the easiest building to start with because visitors and the animals don't share a ventilation system inside the building.

The next building on slate to reopen is the herpetarium, including reptiles, amphibians, and fish. A date for that has not yet been set.

To learn more about what has already opened at the Zoo, visit its website.

