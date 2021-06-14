Reds cool off Brewers 10-2 to earn 4th straight victory

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Vladimir Gutiérrez and three relievers combined on a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts to help the Cincinnati Reds trounce the Milwaukee Brewers 10-2 for their fourth straight victory. Joey Votto and Aristides Aquino each hit a two-run homer for the Reds. Votto went 2 for 4, scored twice and drove in three runs. It marked the second time in less than a week that Gutiérrez beat Milwaukee. The Brewers are 0-2 against Gutiérrez and 9-0 against everyone else over their last 11 games.