Report: Badgers hall of famer arrested accused of child sexual assault

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Wisconsin Badgers football player and recent UW Hall of Fame inductee is facing a child sexual assault charge, according to a news report.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

The Duluth News Tribune is reporting Tom Burke, 44, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, was arraigned Monday on one count of first-degree criminal sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint cited by the newspaper, the alleged sexual assaults were first reported to authorities on Feb. 21. It states a 7 year old, who was known to Burke, told her mother that Burke assaulted her.

The alleged assault reportedly happened in St. Louis County, Minnesota.

The newspaper reported a warrant was issued for Burke's arrest on June 8. The report states Burke waived extradition to Minnesota on Friday after he was arrested in Douglas County, Wisconsin.

Burke was a star football player for Northwestern High School. He then played for Wisconsin Badgers from 1995-98.

Burk was inducted into the University of Wisconsin's Athletic Hall of Fame last year.

He also played for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.