Rock County Sheriff’s Office investigates ‘complex, violent death’

TOWN OF CENTER (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office is investigating what it calls a "complex, violent death investigation" of an elderly woman.

Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the 11000 block of W. Mineral Point Road in the Town of Center. They found a deceased elderly woman in the garage.

The sheriff's office says someone who went to check on the woman called 911. There was a third person in the house at the time, unaware of the 911 call. The Rock County Sheriff's Office says all three people are related.

One person was taken to the sheriff's office as a person of interest. The sheriff's office describes this as a "complex, violent death investigation" and says there is no ongoing threat to the community.