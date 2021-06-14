Save a life on World Blood Donor Day

WKOW -- Today is World Blood Donor Day, which is celebrated every year on June 14. It was first organized back in 2005.

Red Cross encourages everyone who is eligible to donate their blood. They have teamed up with Amazon to thank donors by sending them a $5 gift card.

Aside from receiving a gift card, you would be saving not one life, but three lives, just from one donation.

Blood cannot be manufactured or made, so donors are a necessity. Every two seconds, blood is needed.

If you are eligible for donating blood, it's highly encouraged because only 37 percent of the country's population is able to donate blood.

Some of the requirements include:

Weigh at least 110 lbs.

Not have donated in the last 56 days

Be free of blood transmissible infections

Regular blood hemoglobin levels

No fever

Have a healthy pulse and blood pressure

Meet your state's age requirement

Madison residents can donate their blood at the Red Cross centers at Madison West Blood Donation Center or Madison East Blood Donation Center. Donors can receive a gift card from June 14 - June 30.

For more information of donating blood visit Schedule Your Blood Donation With The Red Cross (redcrossblood.org)