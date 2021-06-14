State highway 11 closed in Janesville after dump truck crash

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Highway 11 is closed in both directions in Janesville after a car and dump truck collided Monday afternoon, sending debris across the roadway.

According to Rock County Communications, the call first came in at 12:07 p.m., reporting minor injuries. Ambulances are on the scene as a precaution, but there are no reports of anyone transported to the hospital.

Since the crash resulted in the dump truck's cargo scattering across the road, the Rock County Sheriff's Office and Janesville Fire Department have fully closed the roadway until cleanup is complete. Drivers should take alternate routes for the time being.