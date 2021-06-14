Three-car pileup on Gammon Road slows traffic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police and fire are still on the scene after a three-car collision Monday afternoon resulted in at least one injury and heavy damage to all the vehicles.

According to Dane County Communications, the call first came in at 2:17 p.m. Monday, reporting injuries in the collision. There is no official count for injuries yet.

The crash took place at the intersection of Gammon Road and Gammon Place, directly across the street from West Towne Mall.