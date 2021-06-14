With surge in virus, Oman faces shortage of hospital beds

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Coronavirus infections are surging in the Gulf Arab state of Oman, where health officials have warned that hospitals now face an acute shortage of beds amid a lagging vaccine rollout, the spread of highly transmissible variants and relaxed movement restrictions. Local media say that the rise in severe infections has forced overwhelmed hospitals nationwide to turn away patients. Omani state-run news agency reported on Monday that the main COVID-19 field hospital in Muscat, the capital, surpassed 90% occupancy and its intensive care beds are now completely full. Many smaller hospitals across the country also said they were operating beyond capacity.