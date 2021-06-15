19-year-old kneed by officer says he prayed for protection

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A Black 19-year-old says he prayed for protection as he was repeatedly kneed by a police officer on a Maryland beach town’s boardwalk during a videotaped confrontation that began over vaping. Brian Anderson told WBAL-TV that he asked God to guide and protect him “so that this officer doesn’t make this my last day.” Video shows Anderson being kneed by one officer while others hold him. Officers had approached Anderson and his friends because vaping is prohibited on Ocean City’s boardwalk. The confrontation is one of two captured on video that have prompted calls from officials for police to investigate and reevaluate their use of force in such situations.