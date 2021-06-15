68-year-old, infant killed in crash in Dodge County

TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON (WKOW) -- Dodge County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday evening a 68-year-old and a 6-month-old infant were killed in a crash on STH 33 at the intersection of Breezy Point Road in the Township of Trenton.

Authorities said a Nissan was traveling south on STH 33 and turning left onto Breezy Point Road. Another vehicle (Hyundai) stopped behind the turning vehicle. That's when a third vehicle (Ford van) struck the second vehicle, causing a chain-reaction collision.

The drivers of the Nissan and Ford van suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Hyandai was transported to Waupun hospital with injuries. A passenger in the back seat was MedFighted to University Hospital. A 68-year-old passenger in the front right seat and the infant were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 4:06 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.