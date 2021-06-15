899 people got expired vaccine doses at Times Square site

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials say 899 people received expired COVID-19 vaccine doses at a vaccination site in Times Square this month. The New York City Health Department says the people who received doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the former NFL Experience building in Times Square between June 5 and June 10 should get another Pfizer shot as soon as possible. City vendor ATC Vaccination Services apologized for the expired vaccine batch in a statement. Health Department spokesperson Patrick Gallahue says people who received the faulty doses have gotten phone calls and emails alerting them to the problem.