A sense of relief over ‘dear Joe’ and post-Trump summit era

BRUSSELS (AP) — For all of President Joe Biden’s decades on the diplomatic circuit, most of the world leaders he met in three summits over the past week were strangers to him. Everyone set out to fix that in a series of meetings that brought him face to face with dozens of America’s partners in the world. First in Britain, then in Belgium, the leaders met in rapid succession in G-7, NATO and European Union gatherings. There was palpable relief to have moved on from the disruptive diplomacy of Donald Trump’s presidency. Biden wasted no opportunity to tell key U.S. alliances of his country’s commitment to them.