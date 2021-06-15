Abuse victims to seek school action on Schembechler’s legacy

DETROIT (AP) — Former University of Michigan football players and others who say they were sexually abused by a now-deceased team doctor are expected to call for action by the University of Michigan’s board as the legacy of the school’s gridiron coach is being questioned over what he knew. The group has planned a news conference Wednesday in Ann Arbor — a day before Michigan regents are to hold a regularly scheduled meeting. No action items involving former head coach Bo Schembechler, Dr. Robert E. Anderson or litigation against the school by abuse victims were listed on the agenda. Hundreds of men allegedly were abused by Anderson during his nearly four decades working for the university.